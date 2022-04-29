Looks like a winner !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -It’s not how you start, but how you finish. Although our morning is chilly, expect another beautiful afternoon. We’ll see partly sunny skies and pleasantly cool temperatures today. A warm front to our west will provide a bit more cloud cover. A southeast wind tonight means temperatures will not be as cold. Saturday looks fair with partly sunny skies, Sunday will feature a few showers and scattered storms. Look for warmer conditions next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & pleasant, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as cold, Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers & a scattered storm, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Clouds & sun, showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

