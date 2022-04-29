Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

LCHS alum hoping to turn NFL dream to reality

By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County community is anxiously waiting to see where former LCHS Lion Brandon Smith will land in the NFT draft.

“We’re all going to be cheering him on wherever he ends up,” Louisa County High School Principal Lee Downey said.

Smith made waves when he committed to Penn State to be a Nittany Lion. Now, his next step could be decided as early as late Friday, April 29.

“Brandon Smith is just one heck of a football player, one heck of a student, one heck of a man,” LCHS Football Coach Will Patrick said.

Smith wore the green and yellow before heading to play at Penn State in 2019.

Coach Patrick says he saw Smith’s potential early on: “He’s going to be an ultimate ro, because he is driven to be the best he can be and he knows what hard work is,” the coach said. “He also has a great support system and his family and his friends around him.”

Smith has what some might call a freak of nature talent, but also a great work ethic.

“In his case, other than his God-given talent, he worked for everything that he had, and he deserves everything and more,” LCHS Athletic Director George Stanley said. “I’m just proud of of him.”

Even with all of Smith’s talent on the gridiron, Coach Patrick is more proud of the man he has grown to be.

Now, it is time for Brandon Smith to turn this dreams into reality.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Albemarle County Fire Rescue / Police Department
Tractor trailer crash on I-64 sends person to hospital, causes traffic back-up
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
Apex Clean Energy is celebrating the opening of its new building
Apex Plaza opens in Charlottesville
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Latest News

UVA head coach Julie Myers
No. 16 UVA women’s lax upsets No. 3 Syracuse 18-14 in ACC Quarterfinals
Carson DeMartini started the scoring with a home run in the 2nd inning
No. 7 Hokies defeat No. 11 UVA 5-2 in series opener at The Dish
Jelani Woods scores against Wake Forest
Jelani Woods selected by Colts in 3rd Round of NFL Draft
Matt Moore became UVA's career-points leader with an assist to Payton Cormier in the 3rd quarter.
Matt Moore breaks UVA points record; No. 4 Virginia defeats Lafayette 20-10