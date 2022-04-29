LCHS alum hoping to turn NFL dream to reality

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County community is anxiously waiting to see where former LCHS Lion Brandon Smith will land in the NFT draft.

“We’re all going to be cheering him on wherever he ends up,” Louisa County High School Principal Lee Downey said.

Smith made waves when he committed to Penn State to be a Nittany Lion. Now, his next step could be decided as early as late Friday, April 29.

“Brandon Smith is just one heck of a football player, one heck of a student, one heck of a man,” LCHS Football Coach Will Patrick said.

Smith wore the green and yellow before heading to play at Penn State in 2019.

Coach Patrick says he saw Smith’s potential early on: “He’s going to be an ultimate ro, because he is driven to be the best he can be and he knows what hard work is,” the coach said. “He also has a great support system and his family and his friends around him.”

Smith has what some might call a freak of nature talent, but also a great work ethic.

“In his case, other than his God-given talent, he worked for everything that he had, and he deserves everything and more,” LCHS Athletic Director George Stanley said. “I’m just proud of of him.”

Even with all of Smith’s talent on the gridiron, Coach Patrick is more proud of the man he has grown to be.

Now, it is time for Brandon Smith to turn this dreams into reality.

