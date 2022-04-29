Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Lawsuit against Charlottesville claims city violated 1st Amendment

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A lawsuit filed against Charlottesville claims the city violated constitutional rights when it did not provide information about police misconduct settlements.

There are three plaintiffs in this case against the city, and one defined as a public body with the meaning of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Jeffery Fogel, an attorney who filed the lawsuit, says this first garnered his interest when he requested information about a suit that had been settled.

Charlottesville says it didn’t have documents relating to Fogel’s request.

“What’s shocking not only from the perspective of say the First Amendment and the people’s right to know under the Freedom of Information Act, you would think that the policy makers of the city would be interested to know how its money is being spent,” Fogel said.

The next step is for the city to be served and then it will have 21 days to file a response.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Albemarle County Fire Rescue / Police Department
Tractor trailer crash on I-64 sends person to hospital, causes traffic back-up
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
Apex Clean Energy is celebrating the opening of its new building
Apex Plaza opens in Charlottesville
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Latest News

Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Lawsuit against Charlottesville about future of its Robert E. Lee statue can continue, judge says
Yerko familiy
Ukrainian couple flees war and settles in Central Virginia
(FILE)
UVA Health seeing slow uptick in COVID-19 cases
(CILE)
Personal property taxes up by average of 25% in Charlottesville
Brandon Smith (FILE)
LCHS alum hoping to turn NFL dream to reality