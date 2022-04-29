Lawsuit against Charlottesville claims city violated 1st Amendment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A lawsuit filed against Charlottesville claims the city violated constitutional rights when it did not provide information about police misconduct settlements.

There are three plaintiffs in this case against the city, and one defined as a public body with the meaning of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Jeffery Fogel, an attorney who filed the lawsuit, says this first garnered his interest when he requested information about a suit that had been settled.

Charlottesville says it didn’t have documents relating to Fogel’s request.

“What’s shocking not only from the perspective of say the First Amendment and the people’s right to know under the Freedom of Information Act, you would think that the policy makers of the city would be interested to know how its money is being spent,” Fogel said.

The next step is for the city to be served and then it will have 21 days to file a response.

