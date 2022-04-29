Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Judge upholds Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction

FILE — In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell enters the courtroom escorted by U.S....
FILE — In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell enters the courtroom escorted by U.S. Marshals at the start of her trial, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. A judge has declined to throw out Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction, despite a juror’s failure to disclose he’d been a victim of childhood sexual abuse. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan on Friday, April 1, 2022, refused to order a new trial for Maxwell, who was convicted in December of helping the American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein abuse several teenage girls.(AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A trial judge has concluded there was enough evidence to convict Ghislaine Maxwell of sex trafficking, but she also gave Maxwell a legal victory by concluding that three conspiracy counts charged the same crime.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan issued a written ruling Friday in response to a request by Maxwell’s lawyers to reject a December jury verdict.

Nathan found the jury’s guilty verdicts were readily supported by extensive witness testimony and documentary evidence at trial.

The 60-year-old Maxwell was convicted of recruiting teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to 2004.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Albemarle County Fire Rescue / Police Department
Tractor trailer crash on I-64 sends person to hospital, causes traffic back-up
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
Apex Clean Energy is celebrating the opening of its new building
Apex Plaza opens in Charlottesville
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Latest News

A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Suspected tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue, slow Russian advance
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a...
Trevor Bauer ready for fight with MLB over suspension
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornadoes tear through parts of Kansas