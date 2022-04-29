Advertise With Us
GRAPHIC: Video shows teen jumping out of moving car during high-speed chase

Police in Ohio said a teenager jumped from a moving car while they were in pursuit. (Source: Whitehall Township Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WHITEHALL, Ohio (CNN) - Police in Ohio said a teenager jumped out of a moving car earlier this week while they were in pursuit.

The Whitehall Township Police Department reports the incident happened early Wednesday morning when officers were pursuing an allegedly stolen car driven by a 16-year-old near Columbus, Ohio.

During the chase, a teen is seen in police dashcam video jumping out of the car while police were behind him.

Officers said the 16-year-old attempted to evade officers on foot, and he was already wearing a neck brace from a previous accident in a stolen vehicle.

Police eventually caught the teen and took him to a behavioral health facility.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

