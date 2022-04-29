Advertise With Us
Dolly Parton now says she’d accept Rock & Roll Hall of Fame spot

FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs'...
FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs' Dollyverse event during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas.(Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
(CNN) – Country music legend Dolly Parton now says she’s ready to accept a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame if she’s inducted.

In a Friday interview with NPR, Parton said she would “gracefully” accept the induction.

The singer was nominated for a Hall of Fame spot earlier this year, but she asked that her name be withdrawn in March.

She said she felt she would be taking it away from a rock artist who deserved it more.

But the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation declined to take Parton out of the running.

Her name still appeared on the ballot sent to voters, alongside other nominees including A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.

Now Parton says if fans vote her in, she will “just say thanks” and accept the spot.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

