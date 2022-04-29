Charlottesville woman part of 1st group to return overseas for Peace Corps

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville native is part of the first Peace Corps Response Volunteers to head back overseas since the coronavirus pandemic.

Sarah McKee says she will be leaving for Zambia on May 7. She is part of a team leading an AIDS education initiative.

McKee says her background in public health pushed her to volunteer with the Peace Corps and make a difference in the world.

“Learn from people there and hopefully have them learn from me and to be part of that process to improve a community and, you know, exchange skills and cultural values. I think it’s just amazing. I think that’s what Peace Corps is all about,” McKee said.

McKee will spend one year in Zambia before returning to the U.S.

