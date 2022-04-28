Yeardley Love’s family testifies in civil case against Huguely

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The family of Yeardley Love is sharing with a Charlottesville jury the pain they’ve endured since her murder in 2010.

Yardley’s family members took the stand in Charlottesville Circuit Court Thursday, April 28, as part of a more than $30 million civil suit against her killer, George Huguely.

Huguely was convicted of second-degree murder in 2012, and is serving a prison sentence of 23 years.

Sharon Love, Yeardley’s mother, broke into tears when describing the moment police told her that her daughter was dead. She told jurors at first she thought Yeardley must’ve been in a car accident. Love said she never thought Yeardley would be murdered.

Yeardley’s sister, Lexie, and brother-in-law also took the stand Thursday. Lexie said when she got the call of her sister’s death she thought, “That’s it? I’ll never see her again?” and said when she first met Huguely she thought, “he was sloppy.” Her husband, Jamie, said it was, “Nonstop bawling” in the days after her death.

Members of the jury got emotional while listening to the testimony.

In the past 12 years the family has started the One Love Foundation, which works to educate high school students about domestic violence and abusive relationships. Sharon Love said, “For us, it has been a life line.”

The civil trial began Monday, April 25. Jurors are expected to hear closing arguments early next week.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.