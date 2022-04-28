What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a chilly start, we’ll see another day with sunshine and pleasantly cool temperatures. Expect another cold night with clear sky and light wind. The Shenandoah Valley will be under a Freeze Watch. A gradual warm up is expected for the second half of the weekend into next week. A few showers will be possible later Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant, High: low 60s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold/Valley Freeze Watch, Low: mid 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Increasing clouds, late showers, High: around 70...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Clouds & sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: around 80...Low: upper 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.