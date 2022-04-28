Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Tonsler Basketball League hopes to provide bikes to 300 kids

By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Tonsler Basketball League wants to make sure any 4-17 year old in need gets a new bicycle.

Wes Bellamy says the league is currently looking for donations of new bikes or money to buy them.

They were able to give out 50 bikes last year, but that wasn’t enough.

“It was absolutely gut wrenching having to turn away children and families who see other kids being able to get a bike but they can’t get one. It’s the summertime, schools about to get out. You know, kids, they enjoy riding bikes, and these are brand new bikes. So you know, that’s a feeling that sticks with you and something we don’t want to have again,” Bellamy said.

The goal this time is to give out 300 bicycles.

Donations are being collected until May 14. Bikes will be distributed June 5.

Click here to access the gofundme.

