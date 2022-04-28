SMJH invites people to participate in Drug Take Back Day

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital staff members are setting up a drive-thru for Saturday, April 30, for National Drug Take Back Day.

People who need to dispose of medication, needles, and syringes can get rid of them safely at this event.

“This event happens in a lot of different locations. We work with the Albemarle County police and they’re the ones that actually collect the medication and dispose of it properly,” SMJH Community Health Educator Diana Webb said.

Doctors say it is important to keep all of this out of the wrong hands. It can also minimize the risk of water contamination - when people improperly dispose of drugs by flushing.

Click here for directions to the event and further details.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.