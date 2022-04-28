Advertise With Us
One More Frost Risk Overnight

Tracking Couple Showers and Thunderstorm Chances
Patchy Frost Risk Overnight
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunshine and blue sky, along with a north breeze on this Thursday. With the dry air in place and the wind going calm, more frost is likely by Friday morning. Especially north and east of Charlottesville where the sky remains clearer, longer. Some mid and high level clouds look to increase off to the south and west. This would keep the temperature a little higher.

A variable sky on Friday and Saturday as a weak weather disturbance passes by to the southwest of the region. More sun northwest and more clouds southwest.

The next best shower and thunder chance will be on Sunday as a warm front lifts over the region.

Warmer and dry on Monday.

Tracking a risk for more showers, downpours and a thunderstorm next Tuesday. The severe weather risk will need to me monitored.

Thursday afternoon: Sunny with highs in the 60s. North breeze.

Thursday overnight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Patchy frost. Protect tender plants and flowers again.

Friday: Clouds and hazy sun. Highs mid to upper 60s. Fine weather for Fridays After Five in Charlottesville Friday evening. Temperatures in the 60s and then 50s by late evening. Lows in the mid 40s by dawn.

Saturday: Clouds and hazy sun. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a scattered shower and thunder risk. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows upper 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower, downpour and thunderstorm developing. Highs near 80. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 70s.

