No. 11 Virginia baseball thumps George Mason 17-7 at Disharoon Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 7, 8, and 9 batters in the lineup each drove in four runs, and the No. 11 Virginia baseball team defeated George Mason 17-7 on Wednesday night at Disharoon Park.

No. 7 hitter Ethan Anderson went 4-for-4 at the plate, with 4 RBI, and 4 runs scored.

Anderson says, “I was thinking to myself, ‘This is a big game for me, right before this Tech series, which might be the biggest series of our season, and just going in there with a lot of confidence.”

“Certainly a great offensive night by a number of guys,” says head coach Brian O’Connor. “Ethan Anderson was really locked in. Max Cotier, in back-to-back games, I thought he had a great approach, and a lot of guys did.”

The No. 9 hitter, Cotier, was 2-for-4 with a triple, to go along with his 4 RBI.

Casey Saucke was 3-for-4 in the No. 8 position.

Jake Gelof was 3-for-4 with 3 RBI and 3 runs scored.

The sophomore has been leading the Cavaliers attack as the No. 4 hitter all season.

“I think we’re just selling out to our plan,” says Gelof. “We’re having great approaches. We’re swinging at pitches in the zone, and we’re finding barrels. We’re having quality at-bat’s, up and down the lineup.”

No. 11 Virginia is scheduled to host No. 7 Virginia team in a three-game series this weekend.

First pitch in Game One is scheduled for Friday at six o’clock.

