No. 11 UVA baseball ready for showdown with No. 7 Virginia Tech

The UVA baseball team won its home opener(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team will play its biggest series of the season this weekend, as the 11th ranked Cavaliers host No. 7 Virginia Tech at Disharoon Park.

The Hokies are the highest-ranked opponent for the ‘Hoos so far this year.

Virginia has a record of 32-10 overall, and they are 13-8 in the ACC.

With a record of 12-7 in league play, Virginia Tech (29-9) is percentage points ahead of UVA in the conference standings.

The Cavaliers are 32-13 against the Hokies under head coach Brian O’Connor, and they won 2-of-3 last year in Blacksburg.

Freshman Ethan Anderson says, “Ever since I started following Virginia baseball, it’s that big series. I remember watching on TV last year, they were at Tech, and how intense those games were.”

“It’s going to be a great atmosphere this weekend,” says O’Connor. “Two really, really good teams, which have been playing good baseball all year long. It’s certainly a meaningful series for a lot of reasons.”

Sophomore Jake Gelof says, “I can’t wait for the fans to be at the Dish this weekend, I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s exciting stuff. I hope we have fun, and the fans enjoy it. I think it’s going to be a great series.”

First Pitch for Game One is scheduled for Friday at 6pm.

The team will hold a ceremony to retire the jersey of former UVA great Ryan Zimmerman before the start of Game Two on Saturday.

