Monticello High School hosts SPCA donation drive

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is looking for pet supply donations.

Students at Monticello High School have been some of the first to pitch in. They’re bringing in beds, collars, food, leashes, and treats through May.

“Animals can’t take care of themselves, so we need to help them as much as we can. They’re just so innocent in this world and they bring light to everyone’s day, so why not help them,” MHS senior and SPCA intern, Mackenzie walker said.

Donations can be dropped off at MHS during normal school hours, as well as the CASPCA.

