Matt Moore ready for second Senior Day with UVA men’s lax

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s lacrosse team will play its last game of the regular season on Thursday night, as 4th ranked UVA will host Lafayette.

The Cavaliers will honor fourteen seniors before the start of the match at Klockner Stadium, but there is a catch.

Head coach Lars Tiffany says, “I’m smiling inside, as I look at fourteen players announced on Senior Day, but half of them are returning, because there are some really, really fantastic lacrosse players, and good men, coming back to Charlottesville next year.”

Matt Moore will be one of the players not returning to the ‘Hoos next season.

The senior has already used his extra season of eligibility, which was granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic, but he’ll be honored again.

“This is my second time around,” says Moore. “It’s a little different when you know it’s your last one.”

Matt Moore is part of a group which has won two national titles (so far) at UVA.

He’s also just seven points away from becoming the all-time points leader in program history.

The senior is quick to give credit to his current and former teammates.

Moore says, “Coming from freshman year, all the way to my fifth year, there’s a lot of guys that I could point out, that made an impact on me, developing as a person and as a player.”

Head coach Lars Tiffany says he’s seen Moore adopting that role during his second senior season.

“He’s been more ‘Others-Focused,’ and helped other players become better players,” says Tiffany. “Not easy to do, when you’re one of the best players, and we lean on you to do so much. He’s become an all-around great lacrosse player and leader.”

The opening faceoff between Virginia and Lafayette is scheduled for Thursday at six o’clock at Klockner Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.