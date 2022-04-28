Killer of Yeardley Love testifies in court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man convicted of killing Yeardley Love is testifying in a civil case brought against him by her mother.

George Huguely is currently in the middle of his 23-year sentence on the charge of second-degree murder. He took the witness stand in Charlottesville Circuit Court Wednesday, April 27.

Huguely says the day he killed his on-again-off-again girlfriend was, ”like a sideshow where 90% of the slides are missing.”

The former University of Virginia student and lacrosse player had spend the day golfing and binge drinking before going to Love’s 14th Street apartment, ultimately beating her to death.

Her mother, Sharon Love, is seeking more than $29.5 million in compensatory and $1 million in punitive damages.

Huguely did not get emotional on the stand, describing the little he remembered of that day in 2010.

Members of Love’s family cried as Huguely was asked about her academics and character traits.

Jurors were shown a string of emails between Love and Huguely in the days before her murder including a message from Huguely to love saying “I should have killed you.”

At the end of his testimony Huguely apologized directly to Yeardley’s mother and sister and said “I never meant for anything like this to happen.”

He claimed responsibility and said “I’m sorry every day.” Throughout his apology he maintained his non emotional composure.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.