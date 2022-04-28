Advertise With Us
Jefferson School hosts virtual event discussing intersection of justice, environment

By Max Marcilla
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wednesday, the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center hosted a virtual conversation about the intersection of justice, climate, and the environment.

Andrea Douglas, the executive director of the JSAAHC, discussed the topic on Zoom with Vernice Miller-Travis, the social justice lead and executive vice president of the Metropolitan Group.

Miller-Travis said her source of optimism for the future comes from young people of all backgrounds, the same ones who rallied throughout 2020 for Black lives.

“The young people are driving this conversation and driving our social consciousness about these issues, and I’m so taken aback,” she said.

The program was created to go along with the Jefferson School’s ‘Picture Climate Justice’ exhibit.

