Charlottesville pours $1M into Ukrainian aid

By Dominga Murray
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tom Perriello, who served one term in Congress, is working with the Bird of Light Ukraine project to help families displaced by the Russian invasion.

“We went to some folks in Charlottesville hoping to raise a couple hundred-thousand dollars. The next thing we knew we had $1,000,000,” Perriello said.

He says Charlottesville is making quite the impact. The money raised is going towards a wide range of things, from food and basic needs to drones that oversee civilian evacuation routes.

“I was contacted by a Ukrainian friend of mine a couple of months ago who had fled Kyiv into the west and had really wanted to stay around and see how she could help in the country,” Perriello said.

That friend, Zhanna Galeyeva, says the money is also helping people emotionally. Her reaching out to Perriello helped spark the fundraising. She specifically wants to thanks supporters in Charlottesville.

“Your help here is warming up the lives and giving hope to so many people,” Galeyeva said.

Click here to donate.

