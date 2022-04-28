Charlottesville man wanted in connection with Hedge St. shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are asking for your help with finding a Charlottesville man wanted in connection with a shooting along Hedge Street Monday, April 25.

The Charlottesville Police Department is looking for 57-year-old Timothy Wendell Chambers.

CPD announced Thursday, April 28, that officers have obtained warrants for Chambers. He is wanted on the charges of maliciously shooting in dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Anyone with information about Chambers is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

