Another Cold Night - Freeze/Frost Threat. Cool Finish to April

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The cool side of Spring will take us into the weekend. Another cold overnight. Freeze Warning for the Shenandoah Valley and portions of Central Virginia until 9 AM Friday. Take steps to protect tender vegetation from the freeze/frost conditions.

Sun and clouds Friday and Saturday as a weather disturbance passes to the southwest of the region. More sun northwest and more clouds southwest. A warm front will lift north on Sunday, bringing us the next best chance of some showers and few storms. Temperatures will turn warmer next week, with some more opportunities for rain, with showers and storms expected Tuesday and toward the late week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Frost/ Freeze conditions. Lows low to mid 30s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, pleasant. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows low 40s.

Saturday:Sun and clouds. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows upper 40s,

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, few storms. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows low to mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers, storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm, Highs around 80. Lows upper 70s to around 80. Lows mid 50s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, war. Chance of showers/storms. Highs upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.