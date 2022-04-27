UVA sleep treatment helping people with insomnia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you suffer from insomnia, a new study in Charlottesville may be able to help you get some sleep.

Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine used a program called Sleep Healthy Using the Internet (SHUTi). It provides online cognitive behavioral therapy focusing on thoughts and behaviors connected to sleep and addresses the ones that cause insomnia.

A new randomized trial of the SHUTi treatment in 333 Black women found that it was significantly more effective than traditional sleep education.

“I think what it tells us is that here’s an opportunity to engage people for a longer period of time to get the help that they need by tailoring to particular components that that might be critical. to engagement,” Center for Behavioral Health & Technology Director Lee Ritterband said.

The researchers have published their findings in the scientific journal, JAMA Psychiatry.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.