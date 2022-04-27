Tornado damages property in Augusta County

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Both the National Weather Service and people in the path of Tuesday’s storms are assessing the damage left behind.

The Waynesboro area took the brunt of the serve weather. Videos and pictures from NBC29 viewers show what 74 mph winds can do.

Judy Hevener says she was on a farm in Fishersville when the storm came through.

“I am very thankful to be alive today,” Hevener said. “I did not think about a tornado. I was a little bit worried about the hail damage.”

NWS believes a tornado did occur.

“I think there is evidence here indicative of a small tornado that may have been on the edge of a downburst surge that came through here, as well,” Meteorologist with the NWS, Steve Zubrick said. “I think at this farm facility here there is damage which impacts microbursts. There are some indications of circulation here and it lines up with some areas we have seen to the east near Waynesboro.”

Crews have been working to repair utility poles and power lines, as well.

“If I had stayed on the porch even one minute longer taking those lanterns in, I think I would be in the pile of debris,” Hevener said.

There are no reports of injuries from the storm.

The National Weather Service is urging everyone to have a plan in case a storm like this comes through area.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.