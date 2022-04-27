Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Sunny, breezy and cooler

Freeze Watch Tonight
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Conditions have settled down after severe storms and rain moved through the region yesterday. High pressure is now building in. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with a steady northwest wind. Temperatures over the next few days will be below normal, with mostly sunny skies. Areas of fog can be expected tonight and tomorrow night, so bring in your sensitive plants. Next chance of rain will be later Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: around 70...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

