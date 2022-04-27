SMJH earns Comprehensive Stroke Center certification

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital earned some new recognition. It is now certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center.

This reflects the highest level of competence for the treatment of serious stroke events. SMJH is now just one of seven hospitals in Virginia with this title.

Stroke Medical Director Melanie Winningham says this has been a long process of various stages and certifications to receive this honor from DNV GL -Healthcare.

“This is a certification that allows us to publicly make a commitment that we’re not only going to continue to take care of these patients, but we’re going to do it at a high, high standard and we’re making a promise to the community,” Winningham said.

Winningham says says patients in Charlottesville and the surrounding areas are going to continue to reap the benefits from this commitment in the future of the center.

