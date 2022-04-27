Fishersville-Waynesboro tornado confirmed as an EF-1

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The National Weather Service preliminary report has Tuesday’s tornado as an EF-1 with maximum winds of 90 mph. The path length was 6 miles with a width of 75 yards.

A storm survey NWS conducted in Augusta County, VA and the City of Waynesboro confirmed an EF-1 tornado occurred yesterday afternoon. See PNS for details: https://t.co/erfVS8Hl77 pic.twitter.com/L2Nd35S4SM — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 28, 2022

The tornado touched down at 1:04 pm in Fishersville near Barterbrook Road and headed east.

Many trees were snapped and uprooted with significant damage to a farm on the 1100 block of Tinkling Spring Road. The tornado then passed through the intersection of Tinkling Spring Road and Ramsey Road.

From there the tornado moved eastward near the intersection of Tinkling Spring Road and Ivy Ridge Road. It ran parallel to Ladd Road and crossed I-64 near Hickory Hill Road.

The tornado then entered the City of Waynesboro and crossed Lew Dewitt Blvd near Bookerdale Road. It then moved and caused damage near Sterling Drive and Parker Heights Road near the Waynesboro water tower. It lifted near Wayneridge Road at 1:15 pm. No fatalities or injuries with the tornado. You can view the full survey here.

This was caused by a cold front crossing Tuesday that led to quite the interesting afternoon in some areas of Augusta County. Due to sunshine Tuesday morning, that added instability to the atmosphere. There was also a stalled boundary that started lifting north in Augusta County which helped to trigger this one storm.

The storm was severe warned with a severe thunderstorm warning. It also dropped hail from Middlebrook to Waynesboro with heavy hail in Fishersville.

The reason we weren’t calling this a tornado despite the damage reports was because WHSV didn’t see the video until close to 6pm on Tuesday. The damage photos all sent in didn’t look like tornado damage. Remember severe thunderstorms can have winds of 60-110mph! So it wasn’t until multiple videos were sent in, that led to the NWS to conclude there was a tornado.

(More video of the tornado at the bottom of this page)

Here is the hail track through Augusta county. We had accumulating hail in the Fishersville area

Photo: Jimmy Lyons pic.twitter.com/30rR6sRMk7 — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) April 26, 2022

A private weather station in Lyndhurst recorded a wind gust at 51mph and at the Amazon facility being built in Fishersville, a gust of 74mph.

These are some of the wind gusts recorded in Augusta Co today.

Personal weather station recorded a gust at 51mph in Lyndhurst at Lonesome Pine Ln and Lyndhurst Rd. pic.twitter.com/Ll73Ijz0hP — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) April 26, 2022

Video from Jack Cameron

Storm damage to power lines along Rt. 250 in Fishersville. Just East of the Preston Yancey Fire Station pic.twitter.com/4EM8XMvW2u — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) April 26, 2022

PHOTO GALLERY

Autoplay Caption

VIDEO

Here’s another video of the torando from Jeffrey Walker.

Wow! Video from Jenny Smith in Fishersville today of the tornado.

Now the videos are rolling in.... pic.twitter.com/5Q7iRciPM2 — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) April 27, 2022

Video from behind Sheetz in Fishersville of the tornado

Taken next to the Amazon building in Fishersville

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.