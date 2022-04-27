Mostly sunny, breezy and pleasantly cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building in behind the cold front that delivered storms across the region yesterday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, breezy and cool conditions for the rest of the afternoon. Many areas will see temperatures drop into the 30s tonight and Thursday night. Protect your sensitive outdoor plants. Our next chance for measurable rain come later Sunday, as temperatures begin to warm this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly & breezy High: low 60s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: mid 30s/ colder for the Valley

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: around 70...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, showers, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.