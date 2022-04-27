Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Mostly sunny, breezy and pleasantly cool

Freeze Warning tonight
nnc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building in behind the cold front that delivered storms across the region yesterday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, breezy and cool conditions for the rest of the afternoon. Many areas will see temperatures drop into the 30s tonight and Thursday night. Protect your sensitive outdoor plants. Our next chance for measurable rain come later Sunday, as temperatures begin to warm this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly & breezy High: low 60s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: mid 30s/ colder for the Valley

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: around 70...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, showers, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Albemarle County Fire Rescue / Police Department
Tractor trailer crash on I-64 sends person to hospital, causes traffic back-up
Maise was a former employee at Agnor-Hurt Elementary School.
Former assistant principal files lawsuit against Albemarle County School Board
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
Apex Clean Energy is celebrating the opening of its new building
Apex Plaza opens in Charlottesville
The Grill at Meadowcreek in Charlottesville, Va.
Charlottesville business owner facing construction delays, official says staffing shortages to blame

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Sunny, breezy and cooler
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Station App graphic
Clearing Tonight and Chilly. Cooler, Breezy Wednesday