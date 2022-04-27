Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Freak accident: 7-year-old critically injured by falling tree limb, mother says

Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.
Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.(Submitted/ Jenna Jones)
By Sarah Motter, Chris Fisher and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A Kansas girl remains in a medically-induced coma after her mother said a tree limb fell on her daughter’s head while they were walking to a local park.

Jenna Jones told WIBW that her daughter Quinlynn was walking to the park with her two brothers in the morning hours on April 23 when a 4-inch branch fell about 30 feet from an elm tree.

Jones said the falling branch fractured Quinn’s skull in two places; one was near a major blood vessel in the brain.

The second-grader was rushed to Children’s Mercy Hospital, and her mother said the doctors were initially optimistic about her recovery.

On Tuesday, Jones said her daughter’s recovery was a waiting game as doctors continue to wait for swelling near the fractures to go down. Quinlynn also remained in a medically-induced coma.

There were high wind gusts that morning in northeast Kansas, with reported gusts exceeding 50 mph.

A Facebook Group, Quinlynn’s Climb, has been created to update friends and family on her condition. A GoFundMe has been created to help the family cover medical expenses.

According to the online fundraiser, doctors told the family that the amount of brain damage Quinlynn will have is currently unknown. However, the bulk of the damage is in the language and processing area of her brain.

Jones said she doesn’t blame anyone for what happened to her daughter, calling it a freak accident. She said she appreciated how the community has rallied around Quinn and her family.

Copyright 2022 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Albemarle County Fire Rescue / Police Department
Tractor trailer crash on I-64 sends person to hospital, causes traffic back-up
Maise was a former employee at Agnor-Hurt Elementary School.
Former assistant principal files lawsuit against Albemarle County School Board
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
Apex Clean Energy is celebrating the opening of its new building
Apex Plaza opens in Charlottesville
The Grill at Meadowcreek in Charlottesville, Va.
Charlottesville business owner facing construction delays, official says staffing shortages to blame

Latest News

A report by the Anti-Defamation League found a 34% increase in antisemitic incidents of...
Antisemitic crimes skyrocket in 2021 in New York, New Jersey
The sheriff says he is waiting on a forensic analysis before turning the case over to...
New footage released in 'Rust' film set shooting
Three suspects were detained, including a man believed to be the person seen on video walking...
Kidnapped baby found safe after tip from nursing home employee
The White House says Harris “has exhibited no symptoms,” and President Joe Biden was not...
VP Harris tests positive for COVID-19
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill prohibiting the use of nonbinary gender markers on...
Oklahoma governor signs ban on nonbinary birth certificates