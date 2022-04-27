Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Cool Stretch Into Weekend. Cold Morning Temps - Freeze, Frost Threat

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another Spring cool down will remain with us to close out the final days of April. Freeze Warning tonight for the Shenandoah Valley and portions of Central Virginia until 8 AM Thursday. Clear skies, dry air, lighter wind toward morning will result in low temps 30-36. Take steps to protect tender vegetation from the freeze/frost conditions. Another cold night Thursday into Friday morning.

Cool, dry stretch through Saturday for much of the Mid-Atlantic region. By Sunday and into next week, temperatures will warm with daily chances for showers and some storms.

Tonight: Clear, cold, lighter wind, Freeze and frost threat. Lows 30-36.

Thursday: Sunny and cool. Less wind. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows 30s. Frost, freeze threat.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows mid 40s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, milder. Some showers possible. Highs near 70. Lows low to mid 50s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, shower or storm. Highs Low to mid 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warmer, shower or storm. Highs upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, warm, shower or storm. Highs upper 70s to near 80.

