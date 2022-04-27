Clearing Tonight and Chilly. Cooler, Breezy Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Spring showers and a few intense, severe warned storms, moved across the region Tuesday afternoon. Some locations received damaging winds and lots of hail, in addition to the rain and lightning. This activity fired in advance of a cold front, which will move off the coast tonight. Gradual clearing and chilly overnight.

Much cooler conditions return for the mid and late week. Sunny, breezy and cool Wednesday with gusty winds. Highs in the 50s in the Valley and 60s for Central Virginia. Wednesday night and Thursday night, lows in the colder 30s. A frost risk and possible freeze for some, Thursday and Friday morning. Freeze Watch for parts of the region for Thursday morning.

Below average temperatures through the rest of the week and weekend and largely a dry stretch. Rain chances return later Sunday and into early next week, with temperatures warming.

Tonight: Gradual clearing, some fog, chilly. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows 30s. Frost, freeze threat.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs low 60s. Lows 30s. Frost, freeze threat.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows mid 40s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, milder. Some showers possible. Highs near 70s. Lows low 50s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, shower or storm. Highs Low to mid 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warmer, shower or storm. Highs upper 70s.

