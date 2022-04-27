Charlottesville filmmakers premiering Vinegar Hill documentary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville filmmakers are getting ready to premier their new documentary on the Vinegar Hill neighborhood.

Jordy Yager and Lorenzo Dickerson wrote and directed Raised. It highlights the stories of people who lived in the historic African-American neighborhood before it was erased in the 1960′s after a lopsided redevelopment vote.

“You’re going to hear about the destruction of Vinegar Hill and why. But you’re also going to really learn about the life that happened in Vinegar Hill, the rich life that happened for almost 100 years before it was destroyed. So you’ll hear from folks that actually live there, directly from them,” Dickerson said.

The film is set to premier at the Jefferson School at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 30, before debuting on VPM May 14.

