Albemarle Co. discussing new athletic fields

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is working on a plan for updated or new athletic fields.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is currently discussing two sites: Updating or adding fields at Darden Towe Park, as well as building athletic fields at Biscuit Run Park.

Supervisor Ned Galloway hopes to be able to find a return on investment for fields before a final decision.

“There’s got to be a way in playability, maintenance or own ongoing operational costs, all of that should be able to be factored in, so that if we’re going to have a system of fields, then we should have a system of how to make really good decisions on how that that money can be used,” Galloway said.

