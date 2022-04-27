Albemarle Co. discussing new athletic fields

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is working on a plan for updated or new athletic fields.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is currently discussing two sites: Updating or adding fields at Darden Towe Park, as well as building athletic fields at Biscuit Run Park.

Supervisor Ned Galloway hopes to be able to find a return on investment for fields before a final decision.

“There’s got to be a way in playability, maintenance or own ongoing operational costs, all of that should be able to be factored in, so that if we’re going to have a system of fields, then we should have a system of how to make really good decisions on how that that money can be used,” Galloway said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.