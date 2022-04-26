Advertise With Us
Police: Child dies of starvation, parents charged with murder

Parents in Indiana have been arrested for murder and neglect of a child resulting in death. (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Two parents in Indiana have been arrested for murder and neglect after their baby died earlier this year.

WFIE reports the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jakob Scott, 22, and Caylin Monroe, 23, on those charges, along with neglect of a dependent that resulted in death.

Authorities said their investigation began in February of this year after the sheriff’s office responded to a home outside of Evansville, Indiana, with reports of an unresponsive infant. First responders said the baby was deceased.

The child, Silas Scott, died of starvation, according to the sheriff’s office. His obituary said he was just shy of three months old.

Investigators report they gathered enough information to submit the couple’s case for review by the Warrick County Prosecutor’s Office.

Scott and Monroe are currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

