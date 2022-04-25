Advertise With Us
Virginia organization offers Living Wage Certification program

By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is now a way for businesses in Charlottesville to prove they pay employees a fair amount.

The Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy is offering the Living Wage Certification program. It flags businesses that pay $15-$17 an hour in the city, as well as in Harrisonburg, Richmond, and Alexandria.

“To get involved with this program is really, you know, it’s a marker of your values,” Jase Hatcher with VICPP said. “It recognizes and honors employers that pay living wages, and we seek to connect values aligned employers, job seekers and consumers with each other.”

The goal is to incentivize other businesses to increase their wages.

“It is also incredibly important to be able to say, ‘I care about the way that the wages that my workers are being paid, and I care about their families and our local economies being able to thrive,’” Hatcher said.

If you want to apply for this certification you can go to Charlottesville Area Information and Application - Living Wage Virginia

