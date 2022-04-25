Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Trial to begin in lawsuit over death of UVA lacrosse player

George Huguely
George Huguely
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A man who was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2010 killing of a University of Virginia lacrosse player is headed back to court for a civil trial in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Jury selection is expected in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Monday in a trial that will seek to hold George Huguely liable in the death of Yeardley Love.

Both Huguely and Love were lacrosse players at UVA who were weeks away from graduation.

A lawsuit filed by Yeardley’s mother seeks $29.5 million in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages.

Huguely’s attorney said he will only be brought from prison to court on the day he is scheduled to testify, not on the other days of the trial.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Albemarle County Fire Rescue / Police Department
Tractor trailer crash on I-64 sends person to hospital, causes traffic back-up
Maise was a former employee at Agnor-Hurt Elementary School.
Former assistant principal files lawsuit against Albemarle County School Board
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
Apex Clean Energy is celebrating the opening of its new building
Apex Plaza opens in Charlottesville
The Grill at Meadowcreek in Charlottesville, Va.
Charlottesville business owner facing construction delays, official says staffing shortages to blame

Latest News

(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
SMJH earns Comprehensive Stroke Center certification
(FILE)
Town of Orange seeking suggestions for time capsule
(FILE)
Virginia Film Festival opens call for entries
Hospitals seeing low amount of COVID-19 patients
Hospitals seeing low amount of COVID-19 patients