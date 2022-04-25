Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Still feeling like summer

Tracking a cold front
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A stalled frontal boundary is providing a northeasterly wind today. Temperatures will still be above normal, but not as hot as yesterday. We’ll see partly sunny skies and low 80s this afternoon. A strong front is heading east. Keep an eye to the sky Tuesday. Showers and a few scattered storms can be expected. Once the front advances across the region, temperatures will cool into the 60s for the rest of the week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & warm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: around 60

Tuesday: increasing cloudiness, scattered showers & storms, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, Late rain, High: around 70...Low: low 50s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
Maise was a former employee at Agnor-Hurt Elementary School.
Former assistant principal files lawsuit against Albemarle County School Board
The Grill at Meadowcreek in Charlottesville, Va.
Charlottesville business owner facing construction delays, official says staffing shortages to blame
Apex Clean Energy is celebrating the opening of its new building
Apex Plaza opens in Charlottesville

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Sunny and warm
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Tracking Strong Cold Front