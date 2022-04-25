Still feeling like summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A stalled frontal boundary is providing a northeasterly wind today. Temperatures will still be above normal, but not as hot as yesterday. We’ll see partly sunny skies and low 80s this afternoon. A strong front is heading east. Keep an eye to the sky Tuesday. Showers and a few scattered storms can be expected. Once the front advances across the region, temperatures will cool into the 60s for the rest of the week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & warm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: around 60

Tuesday: increasing cloudiness, scattered showers & storms, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, Late rain, High: around 70...Low: low 50s

