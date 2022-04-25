Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Showers, Few Storms Return Tuesday. Much Cooler Mid-Late Week

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An approaching cold front will move across the Mid-Atlantic region Tuesday, bringing showers and a few storms. Late morning through mid afternoon the most likely time foe the rain. At this time, general rain amounts a half inch or less, for most. Behind the front, much cooler conditions return for the mid and late week. Sunny, breezy and cool Wednesday with gusty winds. Highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the colder 30s. A frost risk and possible freeze for some, Thursday and Friday morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild. Lows 55-60.

Tuesday: Turning cloudy, showers and few storms. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows 30s. Frost threat.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows 30s. Frost and possible freeze threat.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice, more seasonable. Highs around 70. Lows upper 40s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, milder. Some showers possible. Highs low 70s. Lows low 50s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, shower or storm possible. Highs Low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Albemarle County Fire Rescue / Police Department
Tractor trailer crash on I-64 sends person to hospital, causes traffic back-up
Maise was a former employee at Agnor-Hurt Elementary School.
Former assistant principal files lawsuit against Albemarle County School Board
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
Apex Clean Energy is celebrating the opening of its new building
Apex Plaza opens in Charlottesville
The Grill at Meadowcreek in Charlottesville, Va.
Charlottesville business owner facing construction delays, official says staffing shortages to blame

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
Sunny, breezy and cooler
Station App graphic
Clearing Tonight and Chilly. Cooler, Breezy Wednesday
nbc29 weather at noon
Tracking a cold front
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Eye to the sky
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM