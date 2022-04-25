Showers, Few Storms Return Tuesday. Much Cooler Mid-Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An approaching cold front will move across the Mid-Atlantic region Tuesday, bringing showers and a few storms. Late morning through mid afternoon the most likely time foe the rain. At this time, general rain amounts a half inch or less, for most. Behind the front, much cooler conditions return for the mid and late week. Sunny, breezy and cool Wednesday with gusty winds. Highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the colder 30s. A frost risk and possible freeze for some, Thursday and Friday morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild. Lows 55-60.

Tuesday: Turning cloudy, showers and few storms. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows 30s. Frost threat.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows 30s. Frost and possible freeze threat.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice, more seasonable. Highs around 70. Lows upper 40s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, milder. Some showers possible. Highs low 70s. Lows low 50s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, shower or storm possible. Highs Low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.