Public preschool applications open in Albemarle Co. and Charlottesville

By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Public preschools in Albemarle County and Charlottesville are currently taking applications.

You can find the application at Go2Grow.com or contact Headstart, the Charlottesville City Schools’ preschool, or Bright Stars.

There are a limited number of seats available in each school, so it is best to get your application in early.

“We are probably most excited that you believe that we will be back to full capacity. Social distancing will be a thing of the past, and we will be able to fill all of our seats in all of our programs across Charlottesville and Albemarle County,” Bright Stars Program Coordinator for Albemarle County Social Services Carol Fox said.

The public schools will host a preschool fair at Sin Barreras from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28.

