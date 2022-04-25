Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Mountaintop Montessori hosts Peace Run members

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Peace is being felt at a school in Charlottesville as a running organization makes its way across the country.

Members from the Peace Run visited students at Mountaintop Montessori Monday, April 25, to spread a message of unity. The organization travels across the world to pass the torch.

“This is a team of international runners brought together by a vision that Sri Chinmoy had. He was the founder of the run. He had the feeling that peace begins in the hearts of each person and if we can bring that to the floor, fill it, find it, and spread it, that’s how peace will really take root in the world,” runner Natabara Rollosson said.

Rollosson says he’s running to show students that peace in this world is possible.

“It’s great to come to a school like this. There’s so much energy and goodwill that’s coming forward from these kids’ hearts, and it’s really strong here at the Mountaintop Montessori school,” Rollosson said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Albemarle County Fire Rescue / Police Department
Tractor trailer crash on I-64 sends person to hospital, causes traffic back-up
Maise was a former employee at Agnor-Hurt Elementary School.
Former assistant principal files lawsuit against Albemarle County School Board
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
Apex Clean Energy is celebrating the opening of its new building
Apex Plaza opens in Charlottesville
The Grill at Meadowcreek in Charlottesville, Va.
Charlottesville business owner facing construction delays, official says staffing shortages to blame

Latest News

(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
SMJH earns Comprehensive Stroke Center certification
(FILE)
Town of Orange seeking suggestions for time capsule
(FILE)
Virginia Film Festival opens call for entries
Hospitals seeing low amount of COVID-19 patients
Hospitals seeing low amount of COVID-19 patients