Mountaintop Montessori hosts Peace Run members

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Peace is being felt at a school in Charlottesville as a running organization makes its way across the country.

Members from the Peace Run visited students at Mountaintop Montessori Monday, April 25, to spread a message of unity. The organization travels across the world to pass the torch.

“This is a team of international runners brought together by a vision that Sri Chinmoy had. He was the founder of the run. He had the feeling that peace begins in the hearts of each person and if we can bring that to the floor, fill it, find it, and spread it, that’s how peace will really take root in the world,” runner Natabara Rollosson said.

Rollosson says he’s running to show students that peace in this world is possible.

“It’s great to come to a school like this. There’s so much energy and goodwill that’s coming forward from these kids’ hearts, and it’s really strong here at the Mountaintop Montessori school,” Rollosson said.

