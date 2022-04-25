Emergency Food Network expanding the days it is open

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Throughout the coronavirus pandemic people could only call the Emergency Food Network on Mondays and Fridays. Now, an extra day is being added to try and reach even more people in need.

“We’re excited to let everyone know that we are now open Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” EFN Board Chair Miette Michie said. “We ask no financial questions. If you need help, we are here for you.”

Charlottesville Vice Mayor Juandiego Wade says organizations like EFN help fill the gap.

“It’s really beneficial to the whole community,” Wade said. ”This extra day here to make it that much easier for residents to take advantage of this.”

The Emergency Food Network runs off donations from partners, including the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, as well as Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry.

“We are fully funded by personal and private donations. We are not government funded in any way,” Michie said.

“We saw a big increase in the need from the residents as we were working on the budget for different programs in the community,” Wade said.

If you need help, give EFN a call at (434) 979-9180, between 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday or Friday. Food can be picked up between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

