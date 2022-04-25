Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Crozet Library hosting first ACPS K-12 art show

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time, Albemarle Public Schools is hosting a K-12 art show at the Crozet Library.

Students have worked over the last few weeks to prepare an art piece - ranging from drawings to sculptures - to display at the entrance of the library.

Laura Chatterson, an art teacher with Western Albemarle High School, says the art provides a way for students to center themselves, especially during the pandemic when the schools provided art supplies to take home.

“I think creating art is very healing and centering and it gives the students a chance to focus on something creative, lets their artistic voice speak, and it just gave them a chance to maybe escape a little bit from some of the fears that they might have had,” Chatterson said.

The art show will be on display through Friday, April 29.

