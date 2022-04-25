Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville asking for input on 5th St. safety improvement options

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is asking people for their input on options to improve the safety of 5th Street.

The city held a public meeting at Tonsler Park Monday, April 25. Data collected over the last few months was presented.

“We’ll take that input with city staff and the consultant and try to narrow it down to two or three options that we will take to City Council and Planning Commission in May, and then let them kind of decide what the preferred option for the city will be moving forward,” City Traffic Engineer Brennan Duncan said.

If you weren’t able to make it to today’s meeting, you can still go on the 5th Street Safety website to review choices and leave feedback.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Albemarle County Fire Rescue / Police Department
Tractor trailer crash on I-64 sends person to hospital, causes traffic back-up
Maise was a former employee at Agnor-Hurt Elementary School.
Former assistant principal files lawsuit against Albemarle County School Board
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
Apex Clean Energy is celebrating the opening of its new building
Apex Plaza opens in Charlottesville
The Grill at Meadowcreek in Charlottesville, Va.
Charlottesville business owner facing construction delays, official says staffing shortages to blame

Latest News

(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
SMJH earns Comprehensive Stroke Center certification
(FILE)
Town of Orange seeking suggestions for time capsule
(FILE)
Virginia Film Festival opens call for entries
Hospitals seeing low amount of COVID-19 patients
Hospitals seeing low amount of COVID-19 patients