Charlottesville asking for input on 5th St. safety improvement options

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is asking people for their input on options to improve the safety of 5th Street.

The city held a public meeting at Tonsler Park Monday, April 25. Data collected over the last few months was presented.

“We’ll take that input with city staff and the consultant and try to narrow it down to two or three options that we will take to City Council and Planning Commission in May, and then let them kind of decide what the preferred option for the city will be moving forward,” City Traffic Engineer Brennan Duncan said.

If you weren’t able to make it to today’s meeting, you can still go on the 5th Street Safety website to review choices and leave feedback.

