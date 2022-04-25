Advertise With Us
date 2022-04-25
CDC: Albemarle Co. in medium level of COVID-19 transmission

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to the CDC, Albemarle County is in the medium level when it comes to COVID-19 transmission. The Blue Ridge Health District believes this is likely due to the spread of the omicron subvariant, BA.2.

Ryan McKay with BRHD says wearing a mask in certain settings can help, and having more activities outside can help prevent spreading the virus.

“We have a lot of protection. I think with vaccinations, it’s a highly-vaccinated locality or localities in terms of our health district and we did see a pretty significant surge in January,” McKay said. “Hopefully between those two things - warmer weather, people being outside more frequently - and gathering in that sense, hopefully we’ll see a downward trend.”

Right now, the vaccination rate of people who are fully vaccinated in the BRHD is 72%.

