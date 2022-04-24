Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

WATCH: Deputy climbs balcony to save baby from apartment fire

A sheriff’s deputy climbed up a balcony and got an infant to safety from a fire in a third-story apartment. (ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A sheriff’s deputy in Florida climbed up a balcony and plucked a 1-year-old girl to safety from a third-story apartment that had caught fire, the dramatic rescue captured on the deputy’s body-worn camera.

Deputy William Puzynski climbed to the second-floor balcony early Saturday and asked the mother to hand off the baby in diapers as flames shot from the apartment one floor above. He then brought the baby down before the mother and grandmother were subsequently rescued by firefighters.

The video posted online captures Puzynski telling the woman “hand me the baby, hand me the baby. We are coming,” as he goes up and balances himself on the railing before she extends the crying baby to him. “Please, come get me,” she pleads afterward.

A deputy climbed the balcony and asked the mother to hand off the baby as flames shot from the apartment. (WFTV, ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, CNN)

Firefighters using a ladder brought the mother and grandmother down from the third-floor apartment safely. They also evacuated other residents while responding to the fire at an apartment building in Orlando.

The Orange County Fire Rescue said the fire caused extensive damage with 24 units impacted.

The camera that recorded the infant’s rescue was attached to Puzynski’s vest, which he had taken off before climbing up the building.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
Maise was a former employee at Agnor-Hurt Elementary School.
Former assistant principal files lawsuit against Albemarle County School Board
(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
The Grill at Meadowcreek in Charlottesville, Va.
Charlottesville business owner facing construction delays, official says staffing shortages to blame

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, takes a reporter's question after speaking on the Senate floor...
Long-serving Utah Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88
An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.
Dorothy’s dress from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is up for auction
Sen. Enoch Kelly Haney speaks at the dedication of the Chickasaw Garden at Oklahoma City...
Native American artist, chief, Oklahoma lawmaker Haney dies
A number of homes have been destroyed in Moschun, Ukraine, a small village to the north of Kyiv...
Ukraine leader pushes for more arms; US officials to visit
ADOC officials say they’re looking for Kyle David, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
Prisoner serving murder sentence escapes in Alabama