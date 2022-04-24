Virginia football holds Blue-White Spring Game at Scott Stadium

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team was on the field for its final practice of the spring on Saturday, as the Cavaliers were holding the annual Blue-White Game at Scott Stadium.

The scrimmage was the first time new head coach Tony Elliott was able to interact with the fans at the stadium, and the ‘Hoos pulled out all the stops.

The afternoon started with the Wahoo-Walk, with the fans cheering on the team as they entered the stadium through the southeast entrance, and the players and coaches were generous with the high-five’s and hugs.

The pregame festivities continued on the field, with the fans participating in events like the football toss, and the obstacle course.

When the game got underway, the defense held the early advantage, as Jaylen Baker intercepted a pass by Brennan Armstrong.

Senior linebacker Nick Jackson says, “There’s a lot of moving parts to (the defense). I definitely think we’re very multiple in it, so I definitely think it’s a fun defense to play in.”

Armstrong played quarterback for both sides in the 1st half, and the senior completed a combined 23-of-42 passes for 212 yards, and that was without any deep throws downfield.

“We’re going to have shots in, eventually,” says Armstrong. “It’s the Spring Game, we’re not showing everything. It is what it is. Just working on a lot of things.”

Junior receiver Dontayvion Wicks adds, “Last year was just like, ‘All go deep.’ This year is a lot of stopping and timing. A lot of short game.”

The run game has been a focal point this spring.

Amaad Foston carries the ball 16 times and scored the first touchdown of the scrimmage, while senior Perris Jones led the way with 129 yards rushing, including a 75 yard score on the first play of the 2nd half.

Jones says, “Championship football teams run the ball. That’s what we’re prioritizing. We’re trying to aim for that. We got to run the ball, and that’s what we’re prioritizing.”

Head coach Tony Elliott says his first spring game was a success.

“There were a lot of moving parts, and for the most part, up until the end, it was a really clean game,” says Elliott. “I thought the guys took pride, in what I challenged them for.”

The Cavaliers will kickoff the 2022 season at home against Richmond on September 3rd.

