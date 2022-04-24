Advertise With Us
No. 6 Virginia men’s lax beats Syracuse 21-15 to clinch conference championship

By Mike Shiers
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s lacrosse team won the ACC Title for the 19th time in program history, as the 6th ranked Cavaliers won 21-15 at Syracuse on Saturday.

The 21 goals ties the Carrier Dome record for the most scored by a visiting team, which was originally set by UVA in 1997.

Jeff Conner had four goals and three assists to lead the ‘Hoos, while Matt Moore had three goals and four assists.

Virginia (10-3, 5-1 ACC) will host Lafayette in its final game of the regular season on Thursday at 6pm.

