Lake Monticello Community Foundation hosts shred day

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Lake Monticello Community Foundation sponsored a shred day. People dropped off 2,500 pounds of paper to be shredded and then recycled. The shredding happened on the spot, so people could be confident their documents were destroyed.

“Rather than putting them in a recycle bin to be carried off somewhere and not knowing what’s going to happen to them, they can watch them get shredded right here before their eyes,” President of the Lake Monticello Community Foundation, Nancy Parsons said.

The event raised $1,600 for the foundation. A portion of the donations will go towards a new all inclusive playground.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.