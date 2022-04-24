Hot Sunshine Sunday, Big Changes Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our warming trend will continue on this Sunday. Some areas over central Virginia will push 90 degrees this afternoon!

Tracking a weak weather disturbance passing over the Mid-Atlantic region. It may spark a remote shower/downpour later in the afternoon or early evening, mainly over the northern Shenandoah Valley. Most areas will miss out on rainfall.

Temperatures warm back to the 80s for one more day on Monday. A more easterly wind will keep temperatures a little low than today. Perhaps only reaching 80 degrees at Culpeper and upper 80s south of the James River.

A strong cold front will sweep east on Tuesday. This will give the region a better shower, downpour and thunder chance. Mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. Not expecting severe weather or a lot of rain. Mostly under a half inch.

Becoming much cooler behind the front for the middle and end of the week. There’s a patchy frost risk for Thursday morning.

Some moderation in temperature late week and weekend. Watching for possible rain to start May.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs mid 80s to 90 degrees. Isolated shower/thunder risk northwest. Light south breeze.

Sunday night: Starry sky. Patchy fog late. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday: Clouds and sunshine. Highs in the 80s. Lower 80s northeast and upper 80s south. Lows lower 60s and dry Monday night.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds and breezy. Mainly afternoon and evening shower/thunder risk. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday: Cooler and brisk. Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s with patchy frost possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs near 70 degrees.

