Devin Ortiz hits walk-off grand slam; UVA baseball beats UNC 11-7 in 10 innings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senior Devin Ortiz hit a walk-off, grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning, and the No. 11 UVA baseball team defeated North Carolina 11-7 on Saturday at Disharoon Park.

The home run by Ortiz came with two outs, and followed an intentional walk to Jake Gelof.

Virginia scored seven runs in the 10th inning, after the Tar Heels took the lead with three runs in the top of the inning.

The victory by the ‘Hoos clinches a series win against UNC for the first time since 2016.

UVA (30-10, 12-8 ACC) will go for the sweep on Sunday at 2pm.

