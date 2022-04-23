Very Warm Next Couple Days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our warming trend will continue Sunday and Monday. Some areas over central Virginia will push 90 degrees Sunday afternoon!

Tracking a weak weather disturbance passing over the Mid-Atlantic region. It may spark a remote shower/downpour later in the afternoon or early evening Sunday. Most areas will miss out on rainfall.

Temperatures warm back to the 80s for one more day on Monday.

A strong cold front will sweep east on Tuesday. This will give the region a better shower, downpour and thunder chance. Mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. Not expecting a lot of rain. Mostly under a half inch.

Becoming much cooler behind the front for the middle and end of the week. There’s a frost risk for Thursday morning.

Saturday night: Starry, half moonlit sky and pleasant. Patchy fog. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs mid 80s to 90 degrees. Isolated shower/thunder risk. Mainly near and north of Route 33. Light south breeze.

Sunday night: Mostly clear with lows near 60 degrees.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows near 60.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds and breezy. Afternoon and evening shower/thunder risk. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Wednesday: Cooler and brisk. Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s with patchy frost possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows near 40.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs near 70 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.